Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Progyny Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,338,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,068 shares of company stock worth $8,269,561. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 1,469.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.