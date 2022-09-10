Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,618 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.6% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $48,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $10,938,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $569.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.14. The stock has a market cap of $223.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $662.07.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

