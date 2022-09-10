Vaughan (Tom) Kent Acquires 249,597 Shares of Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA) Stock

Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA – Get Rating) insider Vaughan (Tom) Kent bought 249,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,410.53 ($38,748.63).

Ensurance Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Ensurance Company Profile

Ensurance Limited engages in the underwriting and sale of insurance products in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company provides contractors-all risk, contractors-plant and equipment, home build, combined liability, contractors assist, engineering inspection, construction, cyber, and terrorism and sabotage insurance products.

