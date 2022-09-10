Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC trimmed its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Stoke Therapeutics accounts for 2.7% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $322,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $527,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,838,000.

STOK opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $598.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.56. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STOK has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Stoke Therapeutics to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

