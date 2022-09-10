Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Sold by Ally Bridge Group NY LLC

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lowered its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 496,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,762 shares during the quarter. Viridian Therapeutics accounts for about 6.8% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned about 1.83% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $249,000.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $645.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,981.32% and a negative return on equity of 206.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRDN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 425,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,363,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,048,454. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

