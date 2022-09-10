Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 146,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,412,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 71,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $204.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

