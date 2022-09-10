Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $71.35 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

