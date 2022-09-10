AppHarvest (APPH) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AppHarvest to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AppHarvest and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest Competitors 36 127 418 23 2.71

AppHarvest currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 109.85%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 79.00%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s competitors have a beta of -28.78, meaning that their average share price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% AppHarvest Competitors -181.13% -13.95% -9.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million -$166.19 million -1.68 AppHarvest Competitors $1.63 billion $90.75 million 4.08

AppHarvest’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AppHarvest competitors beat AppHarvest on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

