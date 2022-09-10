iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,833,000 after buying an additional 412,287 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,996,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,022,000 after buying an additional 1,096,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average is $103.60. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

