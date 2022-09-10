Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys 526 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.3 %

ITW stock opened at $206.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

