United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 62.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Natural Foods by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 36.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 43,480 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNFI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.90. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

