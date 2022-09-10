Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Sells 345 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96.

