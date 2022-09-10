Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 160,021 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 182.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,021 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $20,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after buying an additional 1,120,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,881,000 after buying an additional 842,927 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 25.6% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,573,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,799,000 after buying an additional 728,795 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $83.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.