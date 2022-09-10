Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $33,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,184,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $162.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.48 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

