Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,968,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,938,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,019,699.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 1,968,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,938,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,019,699.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,771,458 shares of company stock worth $58,623,110 and have sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

