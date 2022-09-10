Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,968,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,938,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,019,699.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 1,968,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,938,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,019,699.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,771,458 shares of company stock worth $58,623,110 and have sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.