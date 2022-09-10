AllianceBernstein’s (AB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a $45.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.28.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 38,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.