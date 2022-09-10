Granahan Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,429,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. Stratasys accounts for about 1.5% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 4.29% of Stratasys worth $61,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,765,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,162,000 after acquiring an additional 110,410 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,522,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stratasys by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,411,000 after buying an additional 313,233 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after buying an additional 554,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,524,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after buying an additional 513,648 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $968.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.32. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $42.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSYS. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

