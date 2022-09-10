Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target Raised to GBX 200

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barclays from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.00.

Barclays stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Barclays has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.2094 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 81,197 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 251,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

