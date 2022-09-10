Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Sells 463 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,070,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $101,750,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $63,123,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,121,000 after purchasing an additional 154,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $37,300,000. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $322.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.78. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

