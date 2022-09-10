ABG WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd Makes New $7.05 Million Investment in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID)

ABG WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,038,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,000. Rapid Micro Biosystems comprises approximately 57.2% of ABG WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ABG WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd owned about 2.48% of Rapid Micro Biosystems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 558,028 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 699,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 261,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 245,098 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 103,913 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 101,541 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rapid Micro Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

