LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,713,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,915 shares during the period. LivePerson accounts for about 1.0% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 2.36% of LivePerson worth $41,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Stock Up 4.1 %

LPSN stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $923.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About LivePerson

Several research firms recently commented on LPSN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of LivePerson to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

