Granahan Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,746 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions comprises approximately 1.2% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $49,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $70.26 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

