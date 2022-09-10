Desjardins Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Hold

Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $53.05 and a one year high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average is $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,508,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,163 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,571,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,830,000 after purchasing an additional 352,484 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,935,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,971,000 after buying an additional 134,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $760,634,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

