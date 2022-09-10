Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.32. Check-Cap shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 190,801 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 363.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

