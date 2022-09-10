Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) versus OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) and OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of OncoCyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Clinical Diagnostics -0.02% 41.71% 5.10% OncoCyte -846.58% -54.28% -25.64%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $2.04 billion 1.92 -$54.30 million ($0.01) -1,761.24 OncoCyte $7.73 million 13.39 -$64.10 million ($0.72) -1.21

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OncoCyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and OncoCyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 3 2 0 2.40 OncoCyte 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $23.17, suggesting a potential upside of 31.42%. Given Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is more favorable than OncoCyte.

Summary

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics beats OncoCyte on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company is also involved in the provision of contract manufacturing and orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay. It also provides biomarker discovery testing, assay design and development, and clinical trial support services, as well as various biomarker tests for pharmaceutical companies. The company has a collaboration agreement with Life Technologies Corporation to develop and collaborate in the commercialization of Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus and Determa IO assay for use with Ion Torrent Genexus integrated sequencer and purification system. OncoCyte Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

