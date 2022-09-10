Head-To-Head Comparison: Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) & Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.4% of Icosavax shares are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of Icosavax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Icosavax and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 0 2 0 3.00 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Icosavax currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 612.79%. Given Icosavax’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Icosavax is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

Icosavax has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Icosavax and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax $7.80 million 24.39 -$66.97 million ($2.93) -1.63 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Icosavax.

Profitability

This table compares Icosavax and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax -1,326.23% -36.82% -35.11% Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Icosavax beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension, as well as in clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure. It is also developing QGC011 to treat hypertension with combination therapy; and QGC006 and QGC606 drug for the treatment of hypertension and heart failure. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

