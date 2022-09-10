Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.59

Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $1.47. Horizon Global shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 19,939 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Global in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Global ( NYSE:HZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,989,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 220,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.