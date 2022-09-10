Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.82. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 54,229 shares trading hands.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.52%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

See Also

