Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.75. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 95,620 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RKDA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.07.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 169.65% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.