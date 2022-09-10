J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.30. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 360 shares traded.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

