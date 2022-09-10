Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $109.75

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.75 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 109.75 ($1.33). Elegant Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.33), with a volume of 1,077,200 shares trading hands.
Elegant Hotels Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £97.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 109.75.
Elegant Hotels Group Company Profile
Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Elegant Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elegant Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.