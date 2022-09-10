Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Down 17.6%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) shares traded down 17.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 192,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 126,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Ximen Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$8.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

