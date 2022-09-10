Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Trading Down 24.6%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) shares traded down 24.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 154,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 128,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Small Pharma Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$58.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.54.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. The company's clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. It is also developing a pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.