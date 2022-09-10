Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 5,248 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.25% of Roper Technologies worth $124,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $438,274,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after buying an additional 187,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP stock opened at $410.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $415.02 and its 200 day moving average is $431.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

