Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $176.30 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 229,725 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Boeing worth $176,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.06.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BA opened at $157.52 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.93. The company has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

