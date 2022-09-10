Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $59.04 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,524 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.14% of Cintas worth $59,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after buying an additional 92,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cintas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $431.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $411.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.10.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

