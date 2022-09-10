Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 39,655 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,655 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 2.1% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.30% of Ecolab worth $150,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ecolab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after acquiring an additional 191,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after acquiring an additional 97,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Ecolab by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,403 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.78.

ECL opened at $172.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

