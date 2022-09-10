Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $123.94 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,566 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 1.97% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $123,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $219,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,122,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 288.8% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.73. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.81 and a 1-year high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

