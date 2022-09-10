Mechanics Financial Corp Decreases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mechanics Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 339,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,024,000 after purchasing an additional 57,179 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,576 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 75,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $318,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.08 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.