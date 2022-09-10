Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. Hooker Furnishings has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.03 million, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Hooker Furnishings

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

In related news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $66,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,219.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

