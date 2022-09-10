SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPSB stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92.

