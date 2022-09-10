G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Cut to $22.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of GIII opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 488,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

