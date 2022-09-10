JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of JAKK opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $259.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.32. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 202,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $4,629,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,274,524 shares in the company, valued at $29,212,090.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $2,020,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,488,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,264,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 57,527 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 32,721 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

