Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) to Underweight

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

MQ has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Marqeta Stock Up 6.4 %

Marqeta stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Marqeta by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,077,000 after buying an additional 14,855,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marqeta by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares during the period. Visa Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,389,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

