Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Price Performance

MBII stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marrone Bio Innovations

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 148,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

