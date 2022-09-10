Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,604,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 316,000 shares during the period. Copa makes up approximately 9.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 8.59% of Copa worth $301,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Copa Trading Up 2.8 %

Copa Profile

Copa stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.32. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $97.63.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

