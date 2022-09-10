Kingfisher (LON:KGF) PT Lowered to GBX 220 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

KGF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.56) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kingfisher to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 275 ($3.32).

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 242.10 ($2.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 605.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 255.70. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 227.30 ($2.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 375.20 ($4.53).

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

