Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $35.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.65.
LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Liberty Global Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $19.59 on Monday. Liberty Global has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.
Insider Transactions at Liberty Global
Institutional Trading of Liberty Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 22.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 46.1% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,079,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after buying an additional 656,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $2,361,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Global (LBTYA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.