Head to Head Review: BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) & LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. BOK Financial pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCNB pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years and LCNB has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 27.90% 9.84% 1.06% LCNB 26.71% 9.28% 1.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

38.3% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of LCNB shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of LCNB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BOK Financial and LCNB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $1.85 billion 3.36 $618.12 million $7.32 12.47 LCNB $77.41 million 2.25 $20.97 million $1.71 8.96

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. LCNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BOK Financial and LCNB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 LCNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

BOK Financial currently has a consensus target price of $96.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.08%. Given BOK Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than LCNB.

Summary

BOK Financial beats LCNB on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through consumer branch network; and engages in the mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage and personal loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,593 TransFund ATM locations. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About LCNB

(Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicles, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administration, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 32 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, and Ross counties; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 37 ATMs. The company was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.