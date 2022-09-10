Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 95,143 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,752,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.35% of Valley National Bancorp worth $22,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 210,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.13. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $476.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.56%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

